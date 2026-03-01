Geo News satellite transmission disrupted after suspected signal hijacking

ISLAMABAD – Geo News, one of Pakistan’s most prominent television networks, experienced a brief interruption in its satellite broadcast after its transmission was reportedly tampered with by unknown actors, resulting in the airing of unauthorized material.

Viewers in several regions reported that the channel abruptly disappeared from satellite screens, showing a notice that read, “This channel is currently unavailable. Sorry for the inconvenience.” Moments later, an image carrying an Urdu message appeared, set against visuals of an explosion and the Pakistani flag—signaling a serious breach of transmission security.

The disruption was confined to the satellite signal, as Geo News continued to operate normally on digital platforms and other distribution systems. Early indications suggest that the channel’s satellite frequency was either interfered with or overtaken, a tactic commonly linked to signal hijacking.

At the time of reporting, neither Geo News management nor the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had released an official response. Broadcasting specialists note that such incidents usually stem from uplink interference or frequency spoofing, which can temporarily override a channel’s feed if protective measures fail.