Industrialists propose fund for martyrs’ families at tribute for Lt Col Gulfraz

KARACHI – Industrialists from the SITE area on Saturday paid tribute to Lt Col Shahzada Gulfraz, who was martyred while fighting militants in Bannu district, and proposed the establishment of a special fund to support the families of fallen personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Speaking at a condolence reference held at the SITE Association of Industry, participants said the sacrifices rendered by security forces would not go in vain and reaffirmed their support for the armed forces.

Lt Col Gulfraz, described as a courageous officer who led from the front, had previously served as Wing Commander of 92-Wing Rangers in the SITE area, where he was credited with strengthening security arrangements.

SITE Association Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala proposed setting up a dedicated fund for the families of martyrs and urged the business community to play its role in supporting those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He said the armed forces were safeguarding the country’s geographical boundaries and called for national unity in acknowledging their sacrifices.

SITE Association President Abdul Rehman Fudda highlighted the officer’s services during his tenure in the industrial area, saying he had set high security standards. He added that while the country’s defence was being ensured along the borders, industrialists were also contributing to the national economy by strengthening it.

Wing Commander 63-Wing Rangers Lt Col Haroon Sarfraz thanked the business community for its support and said Lt Col Gulfraz had been posted to a challenging assignment where he embraced martyrdom. He noted that the security benchmarks set during his tenure in the SITE area were upheld.

Law and Order Committee Chairman Abdul Hadi recalled the officer’s prompt decision-making, citing the resolution of an extortion case within 72 hours under his command as an example of his leadership.

