Rawalpindi clerk assaults municipal corporation CEO over transfer issue

RAWALPINDI – A clerk at the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, angered by the approval of his transfer, physically assaulted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with the help of accomplices.

The clerk, identified as Abdul Basit, took CEO Imran Ali and Legal Officer Naeem ul Hassan hostage at gunpoint, locking them in a room and demanding that his transfer be revoked.

The armed individuals physically assaulted the officers, with one of them choking and hitting CEO Imran Ali with a pistol, while also damaging important records in the office.

The situation escalated until staff and security guards intervened, allowing the officials to escape and the assailants to flee.

Prior to the attack, the clerk had sent threatening messages to the CEO via WhatsApp, demanding that his transfer be canceled.

Following the incident, police registered a case based on the statement of Legal Officer Naeem ul Hassan and arrested the clerk, while efforts continue to apprehend his accomplices.