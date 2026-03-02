Pakistan cricketers fined Rs50Lac each after T20 World Cup exit sparks backlash

LAHORE – Pakistan’s disappointing campaign in T20 World Cup triggered massive backlash, and the entire squad has been slapped with staggering Rs50Lac fine per player by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The punishment comes after Men in Green crashed out in Super Eight stage, failing to reach the semi-finals of an International Cricket Council men’s event for the fourth consecutive time, an unprecedented low in the nation’s cricket history.

These fines are not linked to any disciplinary violations but are purely performance-based, which is a rare and controversial decision in international cricket. The board reportedly issued penalties after Pakistan’s crushing 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India in the group stage. Players were warned that the fines could be reversed if the team managed to reach the tournament semi-finals.

Green Shirts’ campaign unravelled in the Super Eight as rain-affected match against New Zealand was followed by a defeat to England, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. When New Zealand delivered a dominant victory over Sri Lanka, Pakistan needed not only favorable results elsewhere but also a massive win in their final match. Their eventual triumph over Sri Lanka proved far too narrow to change their fate.

Meanwhile, slapping huge fine on cricket stars sparked another controversy in cricketing world. While the Pakistan Cricket Board has historically imposed sanctions, they have typically been tied to disciplinary breaches. This marks a rare instance where on-field results alone have triggered financial punishment.

The board’s hardline stance is not entirely new. Earlier this year, after Pakistan’s narrow defeat to India in Asia Cup final, the administration temporarily suspended No-Objection Certificates (NOCs), restricting players from participating in overseas T20 leagues. Although that decision was later reversed, it underscored the PCB’s willingness to take strong action in response to major setbacks.