Local Holiday declared on March 4

ISLAMABAD – The district administration has notified a local holiday on March 4 in Khairpur region, said a notification.

Authorities declared public holiday on March 4 for the annual Urs of revered Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast. All government and semi-government offices in district will shut their doors for the day, allowing residents to participate in or witness the spiritual festivities tied to the 205th Urs.

The grand commemorations of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast’s Urs, now in its 205th year, are set to officially commence on 14 Ramadan. Organizers and local authorities finalized elaborate arrangements to handle expected influx of devotees and visitors, ensuring smooth management of religious events and public gatherings.

Urs is major cultural and spiritual event, drawing followers from across the region to pay homage to the saint’s legacy of poetry and mysticism.

While the holiday brings excitement to Khairpur, it remains strictly limited to the district and will not impact other parts of Sindh. Meanwhile, the provincial government has also announced two holidays on March 3 and 4 for Hindu employees in connection with Holi celebrations, reflecting the region’s commitment to accommodating diverse cultural and religious observances.

The twin developments show season of festivity and respect for tradition in Sindh, where spiritual and cultural events continue to play a vital role in community life.