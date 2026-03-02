Saudi air defences foil drone attack on Ras Tanura refinery; no impact on supplies

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia said early on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed two drones targeting the Ras Tanura refinery, thwarting what officials described as an attempted attack on one of the kingdom’s key energy facilities.

In statements carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Defence said the unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down before reaching their intended target.

The ministry added that debris from the interception fell near civilian areas, causing a limited fire. Authorities said there were no civilian casualties.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the site and the situation was quickly brought under control.

An official source at the Ministry of Energy said the fire at the refinery was swiftly contained and that there were no injuries. The source added that refinery operations and energy supplies were unaffected.

The official stressed that Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure remains secure and that measures to safeguard critical facilities are continuously being strengthened.

Authorities also reiterated that such attempts would not affect the stability of energy markets or the kingdom’s commitments to global supply.