‘Pakistan Cannot Hold Double Standards’: Deputy PM Dar condemns Widening Fallout of Iran Strikes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar openly questioned US’s controversial move to launch attacks on Iran, calling it “puzzling” at a time when diplomatic channels appeared to be show progress.

Dar revealed that just days before the escalation, mediators were expressing confidence in ongoing talks. Pakistani leadership had also met with IAEA officials in Austria roughly 10 days earlier, who reportedly conveyed a constructive outlook. Against that backdrop, Dar asked: what triggered the abrupt shift from dialogue to destruction?

The whole crisis already taken a human toll, he said, adding that Pakistan’s diplomatic missions across the region are working around the clock to support citizens amid mounting uncertainty.

He described last 72 hours as “really very, very worrisome,” and warned that the situation is spiraling at a dangerous pace. Pakistan’s leadership, including the prime minister and military chief, has been in active contact with counterparts across the region, urgently calling for an immediate halt to hostilities and a return to negotiations.

Dar said Pakistan is ready to play constructive role in defusing the crisis as he highlighted Oman’s mediation efforts and disclosed that Islamabad has been closely engaged with both Washington and Tehran.

While acknowledging Iran’s claim that its retaliatory strikes targeted American bases and installations in self-defence, Dar strongly criticized the broader consequences. He expressed deep regret and condemnation over strikes affecting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Oman, calling the regional panic and turmoil unjustifiable.

“We can’t have double standards,” Dar made it clear, reminding that Islamabad was among the first countries to condemn attacks on Iran. He however added that retaliatory actions have now compounded and complicated the crisis, pushing the entire region into instability.