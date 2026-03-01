T20 World Cup: West Indies set India target of 196 runs

KOLKATA – In a crucial Super 8 Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup, West Indies has set a target of 196 runs for India to chase.

In the match held in Kolkata, India won the toss and chose to field first.

Batting first, West Indies scored 195 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Key contributions for West Indies came from Roston Chase (40), Jason Holder (37), Romario Powell (34), and Shai Hope (32).

From India’s side, Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets.

It is worth noting that this match holds quarter-final significance for both teams, as the winner will advance to the semi-finals.