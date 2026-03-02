Gulf states unite after Iranian missile strikes, warn of retaliation as war grows

ISLAMABAD – Gulf Cooperation Council has unleashed a blistering condemnation of Iranian missile and drone attacks on neighboring Muslim nations, branding them a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

The high-stakes video conference was chaired by Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani, foreign minister of Bahrain and current head of the GCC Ministerial Council. Leaders gathered in alarm after a wave of strikes targeted multiple Gulf and regional states.

The attacks, which started on February 28, 2026, reportedly hit United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, sending shockwaves across the region. The council also highlighted assaults on Jordan, dismissing the operations as “heinous” and a gross breach of sovereignty and humanitarian principles.

Officials stressed that targeting civilians and infrastructure constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law, deepening fears of escalating conflict. The GCC declared unwavering solidarity among its members, asserting that under its collective defense agreements, an attack on one member is effectively an attack on all.

In a bold and uncompromising statement, the council invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter, affirming its legal right to self-defense and to take “all necessary measures” to protect territorial integrity and national security. While emphasizing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, the GCC accused Iran of continuing military actions and targeting civilian facilities despite assurances of non-aggression.

The council warned that regional stability now hangs in the balance and demanded an immediate halt to hostilities. It underscored the critical importance of safeguarding air, sea, and maritime routes, protecting global supply chains, and ensuring the stability of energy markets—arguing that the Gulf’s security is not merely a regional concern but a cornerstone of global economic stability.

In a stark appeal to the international community, the GCC urged widespread condemnation of the attacks and called on the United Nations Security Council to act decisively. The council demanded urgent measures to prevent further violations and deter future aggression, warning that inaction could have grave consequences for regional and global peace.

As tensions mount, the possibility of retaliation looms, raising fears of a broader conflict in an already volatile Middle East.