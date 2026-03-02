Over 650 Pakistanis evacuated from Iran amid US-Israeli air strikes

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu confirmed that around 650 Pakistani citizens have been urgently moved to safer locations over the past 48 hours.

Most of those evacuated are students, young lives caught in the crossfire of an increasingly volatile security environment, he said as situation remained very tense.

The diplomat stressed that Pakistani officials are working around clock to assist any citizen seeking guidance or help amid the chaos. He also expressed gratitude toward both the Iranian authorities and the border officials of neighboring Azerbaijan, whose cooperation was described as crucial in completing what he called a “complex operation.”

The humanitarian toll inside Iran is staggering. According to Iranian Red Crescent Society, at least 555 people have been killed since the onset of recent American and Israeli strikes. Reports indicate that over 130 Iranian cities have been targeted, painting a grim picture of widespread destruction and civilian suffering.

As international observers watch with growing alarm, questions remain about the future of regional stability and the humanitarian cost of ongoing military operations. The world now waits to see whether diplomatic efforts can prevail, or whether the crisis will deepen further.