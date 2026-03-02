Wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader dies from injuries in coordinated US-Israeli strike

Iranian state media, including the Tasnim News Agency, have confirmed that the wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has died from injuries sustained in the same attack that killed him last Saturday.

According to the reports, she had been in critical condition and was receiving intensive medical treatment, but doctors were unable to save her.

Her death marks another major fallout from the large-scale airstrike, which dealt a severe blow to Iran’s top leadership.

Iranian official sources released the information citing Al Jazeera, stating that she was alongside Ali Khamenei when the strike occurred during a joint United States and Israeli operation.