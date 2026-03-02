Aleem Dar resigns from Pakistan cricket team selection committee

LAHORE – Aleem Dar has resigned from the selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board and has submitted his resignation to PCB officials.

The decision came after Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. Aleem Dar had joined the selection committee on October 11, 2024.

Following his resignation, Aaqib Javed and Asad Shafiq remain on the selection committee. Data analyst Usman Hashmi is also part of the setup but does not have voting rights; he only assists selectors by providing player performance analysis.