Lpg Prices Reduced By 2 52 Per Kg

ISLAMABAD – The price of domestic LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 2.52 per kg.

The OGRA has set the price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder at Rs 2,664 for March, and a notification of the new prices has been issued.

LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) is widely used in Pakistani households for cooking. Its prices are regulated by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which reviews and adjusts rates monthly based on global LPG prices, supply, and currency fluctuations.

Small reductions, like the current Rs 2.52 drop, provide some relief to consumers amid rising living costs.

This move is part of OGRA’s ongoing efforts to balance consumer affordability with industry sustainability.