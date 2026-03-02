Pakistan beat Malaysia to reach FIH World Cup Qualifier semifinals

Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after defeating Malaysia 5–3 in their second match of the FIH Men’s World Cup Qualifier, being played from March 1 to 7.

For Pakistan, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Zakariya Hayat, Ahmed Nadeem, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, and Muhammad Ammar scored one goal each. Malaysia’s goals came from Abdul Rauf, Ahkamullah, and Fitri Sari.

Following the victory, officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation congratulated the national team on their success in the second qualifier match.

Pakistan will play their third match of the qualifier round against Austria on March 4.