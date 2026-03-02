Airspace closures scheduled at Lahore and Karachi airports due to Pakistan Air Force drills

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines issued NOTAM warning pilots about temporary closures of flight information regions in Lahore and Karachi. The notice confirms that sections of airspace will be restricted due to large-scale military exercises being conducted by the Pakistan Air Force.

Authorities said commercial flight operations will face disruptions from March 3 to March 31 as air routes remain closed at different intervals. This move comes at sensitive time, with earlier reports indicating that more than 70 international flights from various airlines were scheduled in response to rising security concerns linked to geopolitical tensions involving the US-Iran and Israel conflict.

Major airports expected to be affected include Allama Iqbal International Airport, Jinnah International Airport, and New Islamabad International Airport. Sources reveal that a significant number of flights bound for Middle Eastern destinations were originally scheduled to depart from these hubs.

These travel disruptions could extend beyond commercial airlines, potentially impacting passengers and cargo operations. Officials have not ruled out further adjustments as the security situation and military exercises continue. Travelers are being advised to check flight schedules and updates before departure.

The airspace closure highlights growing concerns about regional stability and its ripple effects on international aviation. With routes temporarily shut and flights rescheduled, the coming weeks could see significant changes in air traffic patterns.