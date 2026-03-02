Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei

LAHORE – Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, expressed his condolences and sympathy to the Iranian government and people on the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement on social media platform X, Nawaz Sharif described the incident as a deeply significant and tragic moment in Iran’s history.

He said such a calamity carries profound emotional, political, and national repercussions and expressed full solidarity with the Iranian nation in this hour of grief.

Highlighting the importance of peace and stability in the region and the world, he prayed that Allah grants the Iranian people the strength to bear this irreparable loss.