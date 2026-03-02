Assault on Female Lawyer at Lahore High Court captured on camera; video goes viral

LAHORE – A shocking scene unfolded inside premises of Lahore High Court, where a fight between male and a female lawyer spiraled into utter pandemonium during elections of Lahore High Court Bar Association.

Lahore High Court Bar Association Fight

In this video, a lawyer can be seen assaulting a female lawyer during a dispute over the Lahore Bar elections.pic.twitter.com/NcDYCQLeA4 — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) March 2, 2026

Videos spreading rapidly on social platforms show lawyers shouting and exchanging abusive remarks before the confrontation turned physical. In one dramatic moment, the female lawyer is seen hurling an object, reportedly a part of a fan, toward the male lawyer, striking him.

The situation escalated further as the male lawyer retaliated with force, repeatedly hitting her despite attempts to fight back. Bystanders eventually moved in to separate the combatants, but the damage—both physical and reputational—had already been done.

Another clip shows two other male lawyers engaged in a separate brawl, revealing breakdown of discipline and decorum. Shockingly, several individuals are seen filming the violent exchanges rather than intervening, while background voices appear to egg on the confrontation.

The disturbing scenes have sparked widespread outrage online, with many questioning how such behavior could erupt within the sacred confines of a judicial institution.

Critics have raised serious concerns about professional ethics and accountability within the legal fraternity, especially as the incident occurred during the contentious bar election process.

As the clip divided internet, LHC administration is yet to take disciplinary measures as lawyers are pushing for urgent call for restoring professionalism and discipline within the legal system.