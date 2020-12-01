Lawyers booked for celebrating bar elections by aerial firing (VIDEOS)
Share
LAHORE – A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station against several unidentified lawyers on the charge of aerial firing. The lawyers were involved in celebratory gunfire after the announcement of the Punjab bar association office elections for the year 2020.
Punjab police and dolphin squad arresting lawyers involved in Wukla Gardi pic.twitter.com/7YM0Y0yWjG— Tassawar Bajwa (@TassawarBajwa_) December 1, 2020
Lawyers firing after Punjab bar council elections.@OfficialDPRPP pic.twitter.com/pmTuOEV6lc— Tassawar Bajwa (@TassawarBajwa_) December 1, 2020
Lawyers opened fire at a local court during the Punjab Bar Council election.
The incident caused anger on social media as people term the incident as ‘Wukla-Gardi’ and demand the authorities to take action.
Social media users are asking for strict action against violators of the law as this is not the first time this has happened in the name of celebration after bar council elections.
وکلا گردی۔@OfficialDPRPP pic.twitter.com/L5BDXpxAGh— Tassawar Bajwa (@TassawarBajwa_) December 1, 2020
A video of the incident showed lawyers firing in the air while the police looked on.
Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on ... 09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
FAISALABAD – A female lawyer’s video of firing shots into the air went viral on social media, Bol News ...
- Toyota reveals price of New Corolla Altis X-Package02:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Where is Billion Tree Tsunami Project in KPK, top court asks for ...01:28 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan records highest COVID-19 deaths in 5 months11:55 AM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Lawyers booked for celebrating bar elections by aerial firing (VIDEOS)11:14 AM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Has Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?08:57 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia06:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020