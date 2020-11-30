Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on social media (VIDEO)
09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
Share
FAISALABAD – A female lawyer’s video of firing shots into the air went viral on social media, Bol News reported on Sunday.
In the clip, it can be seen that an accomplice helped the woman initially by holding the weapon in the right position and later the people cheered her after she fired shots in the air.
The clip of a female legal practitioner sparks anger on social media as people term the incident as ‘Wukla-Gardi’ and demand the authorities to take action.
Social media users are asking for strict action against violators of the law as it did not take long for the video to reach the concerned authorities.
- Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on social media (VIDEO)09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:00 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 November 202008:30 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
- On the Wrong Side of History11:18 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
-
-
- Islamabad plans open-air cinema for safe entertainment09:26 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
- CokeStudio 2020 lineup revealed06:10 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020