Female Lawyer aerial firing clip goes viral on social media (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
FAISALABAD – A female lawyer’s video of firing shots into the air went viral on social media, Bol News reported on Sunday.

In the clip, it can be seen that an accomplice helped the woman initially by holding the weapon in the right position and later the people cheered her after she fired shots in the air.

The clip of a female legal practitioner sparks anger on social media as people term the incident as ‘Wukla-Gardi’ and demand the authorities to take action.

Social media users are asking for strict action against violators of the law as it did not take long for the video to reach the concerned authorities.

