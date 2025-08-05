Indian army refutes own media’s false claims of ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Indian media once again attempted to spread false news against Pakistan, but this time, it was the Indian Army itself that exposed the media’s lies.

Today, Indian media aired a report claiming, citing sources, that Pakistan violated the ceasefire by carrying out unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector.

As soon as the news broke, several Indian journalists also tweeted about it on the social media platform X.

However, shortly afterward, the Indian Army itself debunked the false claims made by Indian media.

In an official statement, the Indian Army said that reports circulating on media and social media about ceasefire violations in the Poonch sector along the LoC are incorrect — no such violation has occurred.

It is worth mentioning that during past tensions between Pakistan and India, the Indian media has repeatedly shown irresponsibility and journalistic dishonesty by spreading fake news.

At that time, Indian media broadcasts falsely claimed that Pakistan had attacked India, after which India launched a major counterattack and Indian forces had allegedly entered and taken control of key cities in Pakistan.

All major Indian news channels, as well as prominent journalists and anchors, were involved in spreading such baseless and fabricated reports.