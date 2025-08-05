Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 5 August 2025

By News Desk
8:55 am | Aug 5, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Amid roller coaster ride of currency exchange, US Dollar stays at Rs284.65 for buying and at Rs285.25 for selling. Euro stands at Rs328.80 for buying and Rs. 330.30 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling is trading at Rs377.20 for buying and Rs. 378.90 for selling.

UAE Dirham is being exchanged at Rs77.45 for buying and Rs77.60 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal is available at Rs. 75.80 for buying and Rs. 76.00 for selling.

Other currency rates include the Australian Dollar at Rs. 182.75 (buying) and Rs. 187.75 (selling), Bahraini Dinar at Rs. 752.80 and Rs. 762.80, and the Canadian Dollar at Rs. 205.00 and Rs. 210.00.

Chinese Yuan is trading at Rs. 39.03 for buying and Rs. 39.43 for selling, while the Danish Krone stands at Rs. 44.20 and Rs. 44.60. Hong Kong Dollar is at Rs. 35.79 (buying) and Rs. 36.14 (selling), and the Indian Rupee is priced at Rs. 3.14 and Rs. 3.23.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now