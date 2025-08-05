Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 5 August 2025

Amid roller coaster ride of currency exchange, US Dollar stays at Rs284.65 for buying and at Rs285.25 for selling. Euro stands at Rs328.80 for buying and Rs. 330.30 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling is trading at Rs377.20 for buying and Rs. 378.90 for selling.

UAE Dirham is being exchanged at Rs77.45 for buying and Rs77.60 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal is available at Rs. 75.80 for buying and Rs. 76.00 for selling.

Other currency rates include the Australian Dollar at Rs. 182.75 (buying) and Rs. 187.75 (selling), Bahraini Dinar at Rs. 752.80 and Rs. 762.80, and the Canadian Dollar at Rs. 205.00 and Rs. 210.00.

Chinese Yuan is trading at Rs. 39.03 for buying and Rs. 39.43 for selling, while the Danish Krone stands at Rs. 44.20 and Rs. 44.60. Hong Kong Dollar is at Rs. 35.79 (buying) and Rs. 36.14 (selling), and the Indian Rupee is priced at Rs. 3.14 and Rs. 3.23.