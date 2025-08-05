Mass arrests reported as PTI kickstarts protest campaign for Imran Khan’s release

ISLAMABAD – Defying sweeping bans, mass arrests, and a choking security clampdown, beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched full-scale, nationwide protest movement to demand immediate release of jailed founder Imran Khan, who has remained in jail for two years.

In scenes reminiscent of political flashpoints from Pakistan’s past, PTI supporters, lawmakers, and leaders have taken to the streets across all four provinces and AJK, despite government-imposed ban on gatherings under Section 144 and an aggressive wave of overnight arrests.

All eyes are locked on Adiala Jail in Pindi, where Khan is imprisoned and where an extraordinary security operation is underway. After a direct appeal by the jail superintendent, hundreds of police officers, barriers, and checkpoints now surround the prison in a desperate attempt to block PTI lawmakers and supporters from reaching the site.

PTI is planning surprise move toward Adiala, led by Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, and dozens of party bigwigs. PArty Secretary General Salman Akram Raja petitioned Islamabad High Court, demanding a list of any charges against him as fears of arrest loom.

Asad Qaiser also vowed to push hard for Khan’s release, saying PTI refuses to strike backdoor deals, even as security forces intensify their crackdown.

Section 144 enforced in parts of Pakistan

Authorities effectively sealed off both Islamabad and Rawalpindi with Section 144 in full effect. The federal capital administration restrcited any form of protest and rallies. In Rawalpindi, authorities issued late-night order warning of “credible threats to national security and critical infrastructure.”

The notification bans all kind of protests, rallies, sit-ins, and even gatherings of five or more people but PTI is not backing down.

In Lahore, hundreds of PTI workers have already been held as cops launched door-to-door operations. PTI Lahore leaders accused Punjab government of “setting new records of tyranny” but vowed today’s protests would flood the streets regardless.