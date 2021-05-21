Gaza ceasefire takes hold after 11 days of deadly fighting 

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement to end 11 days of deadly air strikes attacks that pounded the Palestinian enclave and killed over 200 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the “mutual and unconditional” ceasefire after a late-night meeting of the Security Cabinet, saying it had unanimously accepted an Egyptian proposal but that the two sides were still determining exactly when it was to take effect.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators, and US President Joe Biden pledged to salve the devastation of the worst fighting in years with humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in statements.

"This is the euphoria of victory," said Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas figure, in front of a crowd of thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in the streets to celebrate.

"The political leadership emphasises that it is the reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation," it added.

Celebrations were heard on Gaza streets in the minutes after the truce began as cars honked their horns and some guns were fired in the air, AFP journalists said, while in the occupied West Bank, joyful crowds also took to the streets.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres took to twitter and welcomed the ceasefire.

I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza & Israel, after days of deadly hostilities.



All sides must observe this ceasefire.



Israeli & Palestinian leaders have a responsibility beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict. pic.twitter.com/VQHQMpadY8 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 21, 2021

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=526601485020441

On Thursday evening, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded deployment of international protection force in Palestine facing growing aggressing of Israeli in Gaza.

He was addressing an emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) called to discuss Israeli violence against the Palestinians in Gaza.