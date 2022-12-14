Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrives in Pakistan on official visit
Share
ISLAMABAD – Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.
Upon his arrival at the airport in the country's federal capital, he was received by Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar.
Foreign Office spokesperson said the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas. Islamabad and Dushanbe are set to ink a number of bilateral agreements and memorandum of agreements to boost ties.
During his visit, Rahmon will exchange views on further firming cooperation in a wide range of areas
The MoFA spokesperson said Rahmon's visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two sides and to strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership.
Tajik premier will be meeting PM Shehbaz for the second time as the two leaders last interacted during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
The Central Asian country is Islamabad’s closest neighbour in the region separated only by the narrow Wakhan Corridor and holds a place as a key partner.
Tajikistan lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan ... 11:30 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sheralli Mirzo appreciated Pakistan's positive role ...
Two nations are linked through longstanding historical, cultural, and religious bonds and the ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality.
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
-
- MoS Hina Rabbani Khar addresses presser on Indian sponsored terrorism ...02:44 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Lahore markets, restaurants to close at 10pm as smog worsens02:04 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- In telephone call with PM Shehbaz, Bill gates assures support to ...01:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz dials Akhter Mengal, Fazl as key allies hint at parting ...12:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani model Aimal Khan gets trolled for recreating Ranveer ...12:14 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to Sadaf Kanwal10:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- TikToker Sehar Hayat shares pictures and videos from pre-wedding ...10:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022