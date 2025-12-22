Two sisters found dead in Lahore

LAHORE – A tragic incident occurred in the Northern Cantonment area where the bodies of two real sisters were recovered from a house.

According to the police, the sisters have been identified as Kiran and Maryam, aged between 17 and 19 years. The bodies were found in a house located in Alfaisal Town. Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and later called in a forensic team to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Police have registered a case under murder charges on their own complaint, and investigations are underway from multiple angles. According to the police, the victims’ relatives have been unable to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the deaths.

Police officials said that the investigation is being pursued in light of preliminary evidence and assured that those responsible will soon be brought to justice.