Shadab Khan’s four-wicket haul powers Sydney Thunder to first BBL 15 win

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has returned to form ahead of the T20 World Cup, as the leg-spinner delivered an outstanding bowling performance to guide Sydney Thunder to their first victory of Big Bash League (BBL) Season 15.

On Monday, Sydney Thunder defeated Brisbane Heat by 34 runs in a match played at Manuka Oval.

Batting first, Thunder openers Sam Konstas and Matthew Gilkes provided a strong start and put on a century partnership, helping their side post 193 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Sam Konstas scored a valuable 63 off 45 balls, including eight boundaries, while Matthew Gilkes was the top scorer with 76 runs off 48 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings added quick runs at the end, smashing 25 off just 11 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

For Brisbane Heat, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up one wicket for 35 runs in four overs, while Jack Wildermuth claimed two wickets and Matthew Kuhnemann took one.

In reply, Brisbane Heat could only manage 159 for six in 20 overs, with no batter able to reach a half-century, largely due to Shadab Khan’s destructive bowling spell.

Shadab dismantled Heat’s top order, dismissing key batters including Colin Munro (18), Jack Wildermuth (14), and Matt Renshaw.

Hugh Weibgen showed some resistance with 30 off 26 balls, while Max Bryant contributed 25 off 18 deliveries, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make a significant impact.

Shadab Khan was the standout performer for Sydney Thunder, finishing with figures of four wickets for 24 runs in four overs to seal his team’s first win of the season.

Following Shadab’s impressive performance, discussions have intensified on social media regarding his potential inclusion in Pakistan’s squad for next year’s T20 World Cup.