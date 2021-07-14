Tajikistan lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process
Share
RAWALPINDI – Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sheralli Mirzo appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace and stability especially Afghan Peace Process.
He expressed the remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially situation on Tajik-Afghan border and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.
COAS has appreciated Tajikistan's efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan.
The Army Chief said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.
The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.
Pakistan, Tajikistan resolve to further deepen ... 06:38 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Tajikistan have reiterated their resolve to further deepen and diversify the bilateral ...
- Facebook unveils $1 billion plan for content creators to earn money11:32 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Tajikistan lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process11:30 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Elderly woman among 4 killed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir11:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- SCO conference: Pakistan seeks close coordination of Russia, China in ...10:50 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan's ex-president Mamnoon Hussain dies of cancer10:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- South Korean boyband member sets world record for Instagram followers08:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Twitter lashes out at Abdul Razzak over sexist remarks directed at ...05:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- Aiman Khan addresses the plagiarism allegations04:27 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021