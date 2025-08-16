Ducky Bhai arrested at Lahore Airport by Cyber Crime Agency 

Controversial YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested on Saturday at Lahore Airport by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

Authorities confirmed that Ducky Bhai’s name had been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), which restricts individuals from leaving the country. The arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation being carried out by the cybercrime agency.

Earlier in April, the Motorway Police had registered two cases against the YouTuber for reckless driving and performing dangerous stunts on the highway. He was accused of driving with his feet placed on the steering wheel and overspeeding at 200 km/h.

The cases were filed at Chakri and Lohi Bher police stations in Rawalpindi. Following the charges, Saad-ur-Rehman had obtained bail to avoid immediate arrest.

The latest development marks a significant turn in the ongoing legal troubles faced by the social media star, who boasts millions of followers online.

More updates to follow….