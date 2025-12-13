Ahsan Bhoon Group clinches victory in Pakistan Bar Council elections

LAHORE – In the Pakistan Bar Council elections, the Ahsan Bhoon Group defeated the Hamid Khan Group, securing a clean sweep. The Ahsan Bhoon Group won 8 out of 11 seats in Punjab, while the Hamid Khan Group managed to secure only 2 seats.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Ahsan Bhoon thanked the lawyers on their victory, stating that this win represents the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law, and democracy.

A total of 25 candidates contested for 11 Pakistan Bar Council seats from Punjab. Overall, 75 Punjab Bar Council members cast their votes. According to unofficial and provisional results, the Ahsan Bhoon Group emerged victorious with eight seats, while the Hamid Khan Group secured two.

From the Ahsan Bhoon (Independent) Group, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Bhoon, Tahir Nasrullah Waraich, Aamir Saeed Raan, Pir Masood Chishti, Saqib Akram Gondal, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, and Syed Qalb Hassan were elected as members of the Pakistan Bar Council.

On the victory, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Ahsan Bhoon said this success reflects the triumph of the Constitution and democracy.

From the Hamid Khan Group, only two candidates were elected from Punjab: Salman Akram Raja and Shafqat Mehmood Chauhan. Salman Akram Raja stated that they would continue their struggle for the independence of the judiciary.

The decision on the 11th seat from Punjab is still pending, and the final results will be announced on December 22.