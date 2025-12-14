PSL 2026 schedule announced: league begins Jan 26, final on May 3

NEW YORK – The wait is over: HBL PSL final schedule announced on Sunday.

During the HBL PSL roadshow held in New York, it was revealed that the league matches will begin on January 26, with the final scheduled for May 3.

According to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Faisalabad will host eleven matches this season. The New York roadshow marked the first HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) promotion event outside England, following the success in the UK. The primary aim of these roadshows was to attract international investors for the purchase of two new PSL teams on January 8.

The New York roadshow was attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, former captains Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja, among others. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, stated that sports serve as a means of diplomacy and cultural exchange.

National cricketers Shan Masood, Salman Ali Agha, and Saud Shakeel shared their PSL experiences, while Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Saim Ayub highlighted the importance of the league.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the PSL dates and reiterated his commitment to making it the number one league in the world. Former captains Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja emphasized that the PSL provides an excellent platform for young cricketers.

Additionally, the roadshow announced plans to redevelop Karachi’s National Stadium, along with development plans for the stadiums in Muzaffarabad and Hyderabad.