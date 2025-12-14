Under-19 Asia Cup: India defeat Pakistan by 90 runs

DUBAI – India defeated Pakistan by 90 runs in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

In the tournament held in Dubai, Pakistan won the toss against India and opted to field first.

Due to rain, the toss was delayed, and the match was reduced to 49 overs per side.

Batting first, India scored 240 runs, and in response, Pakistan was bowled out for 150.

For India Under-19, Aaron George played a brilliant innings of 85 runs. Other notable contributions came from Ayush Mhatre with 38 runs and Kanishk Chouhan with 46 runs. India was all out in 46.1 overs for 240 runs.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan took three wickets each, while Niqab Shafiq claimed two wickets.

Chasing a target of 241, Pakistan was dismissed for 150. Hazifa Ahsan resisted with a score of 70, but no other batsman could stay at the crease for long.

For India, Deepesh Devendran bowled excellently, taking three wickets for just 16 runs, while Kanishk Chouhan and Kishan Singh took two wickets each.

Deepesh Devendran was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

It is worth noting that Pakistan had defeated Malaysia in their opening match, while India had beaten the UAE.