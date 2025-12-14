Former Pakistan captain Nida Dar’s pet dog stolen in Gujranwala

LAHORE – Former Pakistan Women’s cricket team captain Nida Dar’s pet dog, ‘Bo,’ has been stolen in Gujranwala, and the police have registered an FIR.

Nida Dar stated that unknown thieves took her dog from outside her home.

The police have filed a case regarding the theft, and the search for the dog is ongoing.

A few days ago, Nida Dar shared a picture with her dog on Instagram, captioning it: “Had a wonderful time with my friend Bo. Dogs are not just pets—they are part of the family.”

She added that the unconditional love and loyalty of dogs brighten up life.