Is Ducky Bhai Romaisa Khan’s first love? Fans connect dots after latest buzz

LAHORE – TikTok star Romaisa Khan found herself at the center of new buzz after her emotional interview as she talks about first love.

In her recent appearance on Mazaaq Raat, Romaisa opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life. In a heartfelt moment on the show, the social meida sensation said, “I have fallen in love, and that love still lives in my heart.”

Romaisa added, “Love can destroy person, so one should think a hundred times before giving away their heart,” before reciting a poetic couplet about unrequited love, highlighting emotional weight of her experience.

The confession caught attention of fans online, many of whom speculated that TikTok star was referring to none other than famous YouTuber Ducky Bhai. Romaisa did not take any names, internet was quick to connect the dots, citing past interactions and chemistry between the two influencers.

As the video went viral, social media was abuzz with comments like, “We all know Romaisa’s first love was Ducky Bhai’.

Another user said “Ducky Bhai is loyal husband, he didn’t betray Aroob despite Romaisa’s feelings.”

For the unversed, Ducky Bhai tied the knot with content creator Aroob Jatoi in 2023, has since become known for wholesome family vlogging alongside his wife. The couple frequently shares travel and lifestyle content, amassing millions of views from their dedicated fanbase.

While neither Romaisa Khan nor Ducky Bhai has officially addressed the speculations, the conversation continues to trend across platforms.