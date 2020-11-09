Usman Mukhtar recovers from coronavirus

11:52 AM | 9 Nov, 2020
Usman Mukhtar recovers from coronavirus
Usman Mukhtar is finally in good health.

The actor has recovered from COVID-19 and is no longer in self isolation.

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, the celebrity announced: "Guys, Alhamdulillah, by the grace of God and your best wishes, my Covid test came out negative."

Expressing his gratitude towards his fans and followers, he said, "I am overwhelmed by your support, the journey itself has been overwhelming."

He tested positive on October 29.

The director also advised everyone to take care of themselves, not just for the sake of their own health, but others around them as well.

"Please stay safe and stay healthy. It's important for us to consider this is not just for ourselves but also for people around us. Thank you!" concluded Usman.

On the work front, Mukhtar was last seen in drama serial ‘Sabaat’, opposite Sarah Khan, Ameer Gillani and Mawra Hoccane.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

