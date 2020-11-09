Arzoo Raja Case: SHC directs to settle ‘underage girl’ Arzoo at shelter home

KARACHI – Sindh High Court on Monday ordered authorities to settle Arzoo at the shelter home after medical reports depict her age nearly 15-year old.

Case comprising two members, Justice KK Agha and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito heard the case of forced conversion and marriage to the 44-year old man in Karachi.

The medical board constituted by the government on court orders presented the medical report which estimated her to be between 14 to 15 years of age.

Bench asked the underage girl if she was forced to embrace Islam but the girl refused all the queries. She resisted going to her parents, she also said that I want to live with my husband.

Court then ordered the authorities to move Arzoo to a shelter home and allow only those she wanted to see meet her.

The case was now registered under the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act 2013, Investigation officer told.

Sindh Child Marriage Act 2013 prohibits the marriage of any child under the age of eighteen years old and provides penalties for a male contracting party, the person who solemnizes the marriage as well as the parent or guardian concerned.

The hearing has been adjourned till November 23.

Earlier the court sent the arrested husband of Arzoo on physical remand.