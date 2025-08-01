Pakistan’s first Anti-Smog Fog Cannon System in action in Punjab

LAHORE – Ahead of the choking smog season in Lahore, Punjab government fired first shot against air pollution. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz made exciting announcement for Lahoris as 15 ultra-modern Anti Smog Guns have landed in Lahore.

This makes Punjab the first province in Pakistan to deploy a world-class dust suspension system. Dubbed as “fog cannons,” these powerful machines spray a cloud of ultra-fine water mist into the air, targeting dangerous pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10, which are notorious particles responsible for health crises every year.

With pinpoint precision, the system trap toxic particles and drag them down to the ground, scrubbing the air clean before it hits your lungs.

The high-tech system, along with drone support, and satellite data, the Punjab government is taking stern measures to curb this smog menace.

“This is a revolution in environmental enforcement,” CM Maryam Nawaz said in a message on X. She said “With courage, cutting-edge technology, and the power of our people, we will end the reign of smog, Insha’Allah.”

The Anti Smog Guns machines will be deployed in lahore and will be fully integrated with Punjab’s real time air quality monitoring network and the Environment Protection Force. They will auto activate wherever pollution spikes. Linked with satellite data, drones, QR coded kilns & AI based tracking, this is a major leap forward in environmental enforcement.