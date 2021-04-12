Bilawal announces to quit PDM as differences deepen

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to part ways with opposition’s alliance as difference deepened following a showcause notice issued after it opposed PDM’s decision to resign from the assemblies.

While addressing a press conference, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced that the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) has urged its members to resign from all positions of PDM.

He added that abandoning the battlegrounds for Senate election and by-elections would have harmed by democracy.

Bilawal said that the PDM candidate defeated the PTI in Nowshera, a home ground of the ruling party.

He said those who wanted to quit the Parliament, should do so.

Lashing out at the PDM, he said that no one should try to impose its decisions on any other political party.

Rejecting the show-cause notice, he said that the PDM should make an unconditional apology to the ANP and PPP for this obnoxious attitude.

The PPP chief said, “We condemn the politics of Opposition against members of the Opposition".

Earlier this month, the ANP announced parting ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), breaking up the major opposition alliance against the ruling PTI nearly after six months.

ANP senior vice president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti addressing a press conference said that all party leaders have quit from all posts of the PDM.

Irked by show cause notices issued by PDM to the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa-based national party after it supported PPP candidate for Senate opposition leader, Hoti said that the PPP had raised objections over the PDM candidate Azam Nazir Tarar.

Instead of addressing the concerns, the PDM issued notices, causing political damage to the ANP, Hoti said, adding: “We cannot tolerate the personal agenda driven by 2-3 parties”.

Attempts are being made to de-track the PDM and in the situation ANP could not support it anymore, he added.

He said that it was expected from PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and General-Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that they would take decisions as the leaders of the alliance, not as the representatives of their parties.