Islamabad High Court announces holiday for Dec 26

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has announced a holiday for tomorrow (December 26) and issued an official notification.

According to the notification issued by the Islamabad High Court, there will also be a holiday in Islamabad’s district courts.

The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court has issued the holiday notification.

It may be recalled that the Islamabad administration had already declared December 26 a public holiday in the federal capital due to the arrival of a high-level foreign delegation.

However, according to a notification issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, the December 26 holiday will not apply to ICT, CDA, the administration, police, and government hospitals.