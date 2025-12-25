22 centuries in a day: Vijay Hazare Trophy opens with run avalanche and major debate

On the very first day of India’s domestic One-Day tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, an avalanche of runs and centuries was recorded, new records were set, and serious questions were raised over pitch preparation and bowlers’ abilities.

The current season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy began on Wednesday, and multiple records were broken on day one. In 18 matches played on the opening day, a total of 22 centuries were scored, including a double century in one match — the most centuries ever scored in a single day in the tournament’s history. Previously, 19 centuries in a day were recorded on December 12, 2021, and January 3, 2025.

Bihar posted a massive 574 runs in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh, setting a world record for the highest total in 50-over List A cricket. Bihar captain Saqib Ghani scored the fastest century off 32 balls, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 190 runs off 84 balls. Meanwhile, Arunachal bowler Mebom Mosu conceded 116 runs in 9 overs, the most expensive bowling figures in List A history.

Karnataka also successfully chased a record target of 413 runs on the same day. Virat Kohli scored a century for Delhi, while Rohit Sharma hit a century for Mumbai.

Following extraordinary batting dominance, serious concerns have been raised regarding bowling standards and pitch preparation. In many matches, bowlers appeared completely helpless, while batting-friendly pitches led to massive totals. Experts say such one-sided batting conditions are damaging bowlers’ confidence and disturbing the balance of the game. A strong debate has begun in cricket circles over whether batting-friendly pitches in domestic cricket have gone too far, depriving bowlers of fair opportunities.