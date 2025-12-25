Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir joins Christians to mark festive Christmas Spirit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, celebrated Christmas with Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi. Field Marshal extended heartfelt greetings, wishing peace, prosperity, and harmony to all congregants.

Paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Field Marshal Munir underscored Pakistan’s founding principles of equality, freedom, and religious tolerance, emphasizing that protecting minority rights remains central to the nation’s ideology.

During his interaction with the congregation, he praised the longstanding contributions of Pakistani Christians to national development and security, including generations of service in the Pakistan Armed Forces. He highlighted that Pakistan’s strength lies in its diversity, unity, and equal opportunities, beyond religion, ethnicity, caste, or creed.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Armed Forces, he assured the community that their dignity, security, and rights will always be protected. Christian leaders expressed gratitude, commending the military for fostering religious harmony, national unity, and homeland security.

Pakistani leaders also prayed for the stability, peace, and prosperity of the Christian community. He called Christmas a celebration of tolerance, goodwill, and harmony, while recognizing the sacrifices of Christians in combating terrorism to maintain national peace.

Across Pakistan, Christmas is celebrated with religious devotion and community festivities. Churches in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad host midnight masses, special prayers, and nativity plays, while homes and churches are adorned with lights, stars, and Christmas trees.