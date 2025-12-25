Pakistani nation pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam on 149th Birth Anniversary

KARACHI – Pakistan came alive with patriotism on Thursday as South Asian nation marked 149th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the visionary Founder of Pakistan. Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi, and his birthday was marked with public holiday.

The day’s central ceremony took place at Mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi, where a dignified change of guard ceremony was held in the morning. A military band filled the air with ceremonial and marching tunes, culminating in a stirring rendition of the national anthem, setting a solemn yet proud tone for the occasion.

Country’s top civil and military leaders paid homage to Jinnah for his visionary leadership and contributions for the homeland.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid heartfelt tributes to Quaid-i-Azam and renewed their pledge to follow his path for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. In their messages, both leaders described the day as a powerful reminder of the unwavering conviction, tireless struggle, and historic leadership that led to the creation of Pakistan.

Pak Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam. Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

ISPR honored Quaid-e-Azam foe his vision of a strong, sovereign, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan built on the enduring principles of faith, unity, and discipline and continues to serve as a guiding force for the nation and its Armed Forces.

His exceptional leadership, devotion to constitutionalism, and unshakable resolve were described as timeless inspirations in confronting today’s complex challenges.

Reiterating their solemn pledge, Armed Forces reaffirmed their determination to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to contribute wholeheartedly to national stability, peace, and development in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals and aspirations.

Pakistani leaders said Quaid-e-Azam stood firmly for democracy, justice, and equality, values that remain central to Pakistan’s national journey and essential for strengthening social cohesion, unity, and confidence.