Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Per Tola Price – 25 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to record high mid week, sparking fresh excitement in the bullion market as international prices continued their upward march.

Per Tola gold rate climbed by Rs2,000 in a single day to reach staggering Rs472,862. The rally was equally evident in smaller quantities, with 10 grams of gold jumping by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs405,402.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Increase New Price Per Tola Gold 2,000 472,862 10 Grams Gold 1,714 405,402

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold 23-Dec-25 Rs470,862 22-Dec-25 Rs462,362 20-Dec-25 Rs456,162 19-Dec-25 Rs454,862 18-Dec-25 Rs455,762 17-Dec-25 Rs453,562 16-Dec-25 Rs450,862

18K Gold Rate in Lahore and Karachi

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 431,383.33 411,775 352,950 Per 1 Gram 36,984.75 35,303.63 30,260.25 Per 10 Gram 369,847.50 353,036.25 302,602.50 Per Ounce 1,048,261.50 1,000,613.25 857,668.50

This latest surge follows a dramatic spike on Tuesday, when gold prices surged by a massive Rs8,500 per tola to close at Rs470,862, highlighting intense momentum in the market.

On the global front, gold prices strengthened by $20 to hit $4,505 per ounce, including a premium of $20, providing strong support to the local rally.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also joined the upward trend, rising by Rs500 to reach Rs7,505 per tola, further signaling a broad-based surge across precious metals.