Gold prices up by Rs2,000 to reach fresh high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to shatter all previous records in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with record rally in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs2,000 to hit another high of Rs472,862.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,717, taking the rate to Rs405,402 in local market.

The price of the yellow commodity in international bullion market saw an increase of $20 to reach historic high of $4,505.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded significant increase with per tola rate moving up by Rs500 to settle at all-time high of Rs7,705.

A day earlier, the price of gold in the international bullion market moved up by $85 per ounce, taking it to a new record of $4,485.

Meanwhile, in local gold markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola saw a significant rise of Rs8,500, reaching a new peak of Rs470,862 per tola.

Additionally, the price of gold per 10 grams in Pakistan also surged, increasing by Rs6,681, and reached Rs403,688, marking another record high.

The sharp increase in gold prices reflects the ongoing trends in the global market, further impacting local markets and making gold an even more valuable asset for investors and consumers alike.