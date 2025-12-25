Which roads will be blocked in Islamabad tomorrow?

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police have issued a traffic diversion advisory for citizens for December 26, 2025.

In a statement, it was announced that due to a special program, traffic diversions will be placed on the Express Highway and Murree Road/Club Road between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Police advised that travelers using the Express Highway from Rawat should instead use the Rawat–Rawalpindi Peshawar Road to avoid delays.

Similarly, citizens coming toward the Express Highway from IJP Road and Srinagar Highway should use inner-city service roads. Police further advised people to leave with an extra 20–25 minutes of travel time to avoid inconvenience.

Officers of Islamabad Traffic Police will be present on roads to facilitate citizens. For any guidance, people can contact the Traffic Helpline 1915 or PUKAAR 15.

Citizens have been urged to follow traffic rules and police instructions so traffic flow remains smooth and accidents can be avoided.