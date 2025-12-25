Pia Announces Expansion Of Uk Flight Operations

ISLAMABAD – The national airline has announced an expansion of its flight operations to the United Kingdom.

According to airline sources, the national airline has decided to resume flight operations to London starting in March, after securing slots for four weekly flights at a London airport.

Sources said these slots had previously been allocated to Turkish Airlines.

According to sources, the slots were given to Turkish Airlines to retain them during the ban period, and Heathrow Airport has been formally informed in writing that London flights will commence from March 2026.