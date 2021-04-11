Bilawal Bhutto ‘tears apart' PDM's show-cause notice to PPP

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reportedly torn up the show-cause notice served to his party by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday, according to local media, strengthening the reports of a deep divide between the member parties of Opposition’s grand alliance.

During the PPP's Central Executive Committee meeting, Bilawal reportedly read out the show-cause notice served to PPP by PDM's secretary-general Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and then tore it.

کراچی: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کی سی ای سی کا بلاول ہاؤس میں اہم اجلاس، حکومت مخالف تحریک کی حکمت عملی سمیت اہم ملکی سیاسی معاملات پر غور@AAliZardari @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/qkD748rfsM — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 11, 2021

Following Bilawal's move, some 50 PPP leaders who were in attendance lauded his action and started clapping.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur also presided over the meeting.