After Noor Jehan's death, Madhubala to be moved to Karachi Safari Park

Web Desk 08:30 PM | 25 Apr, 2023
After Noor Jehan's death, Madhubala to be moved to Karachi Safari Park
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – Officials in Pakistan's largest city are allotting more than an acre of land for Madhubala, the elephant, at Safari Park.

According to Karachi Administrator Dr Saifur Rehman, the move comes after the tragic death of elephant Noor Jehan last week.

In a statement to the media, Dr Rehman said that Madhubala would receive training in addition to a container being prepared for her. He said the elephant had undergone several examinations. 

The animal cannot be moved easily. The administrator said that a team from Four Paws led by Dr Amir Khalil was visiting the area and they would get the best facilities at Safari Park.

According to Dr Rehman, the postmortem report of Noor Jehan would be available in a month. He said that breeding of the animal was also under consieration. 

Dr Amir Khalil of Four Paws International says Dr Rehman is doing a fantastic job. 

Arrangements are being examined at Safari Park before moving Madhubala in, says Dr Khalil. He said the first phase of the project had been completed. He said the area had not been in use for 50 years; it was a complete jungle. "We expect to see some wild creatures in this area. After two months, we'll get together again," he remarked. 

