Pakistan Army spox says nuke tests created balance of power in region
Web Desk
06:14 PM | 28 May, 2020
Pakistan Army spox says nuke tests created balance of power in region
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan successfully restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible nuclear deterrence in 1998, said Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday.

The military spokesperson took to Twitter on the eve of the Youm e Takbeer and wrote, “On 28 May 1998 Pak successfully established credible min nuclear deterrence & restored balance of power in the region”.

“AFs [armed forces] salute all those involved from conceptualisation to actualisation especially scientists & engineers who made this possible. Long Live Pakistan,” he further said.

Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed across the country today (Thursday) with great zeal and fervor.

On this day [28th May] in 1998, responding to Indian nuclear tests, Pakistan carried out five successful nuclear tests in Chaghi, Balochistan followed by another nuclear test on 30th May in Kharan.

After these nuclear tests Pakistan became seventh nuclear power of the world and first in the Muslim world.

These nuclear tests gave a clear message to the world that despite Pakistan is a peace loving country but it cannot ignore its defence needs and is capable of meeting any challenge and threat.

More From This Category
BMC’ senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Quetta
11:01 AM | 29 May, 2020
Four of a family killed in Khairpur road mishap
10:02 AM | 29 May, 2020
NDMA to acquiring 15 planes to spray on ...
08:57 AM | 29 May, 2020
Pakistan's commitment towards global peace ...
08:29 AM | 29 May, 2020
Shocking — Rs30 million found under PIA plane ...
11:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
Three media employees died from coronavirus in ...
10:39 PM | 28 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Samaa FM staffer achieves victory in sexual harassment case against colleagues
08:35 PM | 28 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr