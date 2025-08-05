ECP disqualifies Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, among PTI top guns in Terror Conviction Blow

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stripped 11 lawmakers including top political figures of PTI of their seats following their conviction in explosive anti-terrorism cases! This unprecedented move follows a verdict handed down by the Anti-Terrorism Court Faisalabad on July 31, which found the politicians guilty of involvement in anti-state activities.

Among the high-profile names were Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub Khan – MNA from NA-18 Haripur Zartaj Gul – MNA from NA-185 D.G. Khan-II, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Rai Haider Ali Khan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and more.

These politicians now face disqualification under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution — the clause that deals with moral turpitude, criminal convictions, and actions against the state.

ECP has de-notified all 11, instantly rendering their National and Provincial Assembly seats vacant, triggering what is expected to be a political free-for-all in upcoming by-elections.

The notification, issued by Deputy Director Muhammad Asad Ali, was immediately dispatched for publication in the Gazette of Pakistan, sealing the fate of these once-powerful political figures.

This dramatic disqualification is expected to spark massive political ripples, fierce media debates, and possibly street-level protests. Analysts are calling it one of the biggest purges in recent political history.