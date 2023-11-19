  

Search

PakistanTop News

US senators ask Blinken to suspend assistance to Pakistan

Web Desk
10:14 AM | 19 Nov, 2023
US senators ask Blinken to suspend assistance to Pakistan
Source: Twitter

Eleven members of the US Congress have penned a letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, calling for the Biden administration to halt future US assistance to Pakistan until the country restores constitutional order and conducts free and fair elections.

In their letter, the lawmakers urged the Department of State to assess whether US-origin security assistance had contributed to human rights violations in Pakistan under the Leahy Laws and Section 502(b) of the Foreign Assistance Act.

They specifically emphasized the need for Pakistan to move decisively towards reinstating constitutional order, especially by holding open and fair elections where all parties can participate without hindrance.

The letter highlighted concerns regarding Pakistan’s intent to reinforce the blasphemy law, cautioning that the proposed changes might further suppress smaller religious groups and minorities.

Expressing distress over the passing of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2023, the lawmakers stressed that strengthening the blasphemy law historically resulted in persecution against religious minorities. They noted the rushed passage of the bill despite calls for a more thorough parliamentary process.

Additionally, the letter referred to incidents post the bill’s passage, including a mob attack on churches and homes of Christians in Jaranwala and protests by the Shia community in Gilgit-Baltistan. The lawmakers raised concerns about potential restrictions on freedom of religion should the bill come into effect.

Led by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the initiative also involved representatives like Frank Pallone Jr., Joaquin Castro, Summer Lee, Ted W. Lieu, Dina Titus, Lloyd Doggett, and Cori Bush, known for their advocacy on diverse issues, including the Palestinian cause.

They underlined the vulnerability of religious minorities to blasphemy-related prosecution or violence, echoing the US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s observations. The lawmakers stressed the need to address restrictions on freedom of expression, speech, and religion, enforced disappearances, military courts, and the targeting of political opponents and human rights defenders.

Highlighting cases involving PTI chief Imran Khan and human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari, the letter urged US Embassy observers to monitor legal proceedings of human rights defenders and political dissidents in emblematic cases.

The lawmakers expressed willingness to collaborate with Secretary Blinken to advance human rights, democracy, and stability in Pakistan, signaling their hopes for a more equitable future for Pakistanis.

While the US State Department has been cautious in its response, avoiding direct support for either side in Pakistan’s political landscape, it remains uncertain how these concerns will shape the US-Pakistan relationship.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:46 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Pakistan 'in talks' to buy Chinese jet

11:14 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

UK army chief Sir Patrick Sanders arrives in Pakistan to boost ...

09:44 AM | 18 Nov, 2023

Pakistan to block sims, cut off electricity, gas connections of ...

11:15 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Pakistan signs 'landmark' agreement with Saudi company to export ...

06:58 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

‘No space for intolerance and extreme behaviour’ in Pakistan, ...

05:45 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Pakistan, China hold first joint maritime patrol in Arabian sea to ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan operation

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: